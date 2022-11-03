16 To The Rescue: Luna

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 6-year-old boxer. Luna is a puppy mill survivor now living in a foster home filled with kids and other dogs in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — For the first time in her six years of life, Luna is safe, clean, and loved, and within seconds of meeting her, you can see just how sweet this Boxer is.

"She is just a doll. She's a doll baby. I call her Luna Love because she is a love. Any family would be blessed to have her; she's just sweet," said Pamela Rowlands, Adopt A Boxer Rescue.

Luna is a 6-year-old boxer who spent her entire life in a puppy mill. She was rescued by Adopt A Boxer rescue two weeks ago and is being fostered by a family in Kingston.

"So Luna has never received any vet care, and her body tells her story," Rowlands explained.

But after only two weeks living with her very loving foster family of kids and dogs, Luna is adjusting beautifully. She had a tumor on her leg removed this week; the surgery and all of her other vet appointments have gone well, so now she is ready to be adopted.

"She is dog-friendly, she is kid-friendly, gets along with, I have grandchildren, loves them all. Loves my children, very excitable, very loving," Rowlands said.

Luna will need a home with a fenced-in backyard so she can zoom around. Rescue workers say during her time on the puppy mill, someone must have spent time with her because she knows things puppy mill survivors usually don't.

"She knows commands. So she knows 'sit,' she knows 'stay,' she knows 'shake.' Listens well, she knows her name. A lot of them don't know their name. She knows the sofa, so she's definitely a number-one snuggle bug; she's a good girl," Rowlands said.

So Luna would be happiest with a family who lets her on furniture so she can be a couch potato.

If you are interested, you can find Luna's adoption information by clicking here.