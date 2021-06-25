16 To The Rescue: Luna 2

She's one of three Lunas at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Luna 2 is a female 9-month-old shepherd mix, one of three Lunas at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"She's really good with everybody," said shelter worker Michelle Franz. " She's just extremely high energy, and sadly, sometimes that's harder to get them out because people are like, 'Oh, my goodness.' They think they're ready for it, and they get them home, and they're like, 'Whoa, too much.'"

Luna 2 doesn't have a reactive bone in her body. In fact, Michelle was able to retrieve a ball from her mouth without any fuss.

"She pretty much allows you to do whatever."

Luna 2 will need an adopter who can match her energy because this pup loves to go.

"I would like to see her with someone who goes hiking a lot and is outdoors and able to walk her."

Luna 2 is also very inquisitive about canines and felines.

"She is curious for our feral cats, which they run. but she hasn't shown any signs of she's going to hurt them or anything like that."

Luna 2 will need to learn some manners because she's still a puppy.

"She's a jumper, definitely some training. Get somebody who will be able to work with her, help them work with her."

Shelter workers recommend that whoever adopts Luna 2 continues to socialize her, so she keeps her sweet and attentive personality.

"She's one of my favorite gals. We try to go on long walks, and she ignores everything and is just ready to sniff."

If you're interested in Luna 2, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.