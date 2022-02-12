16 To The Rescue: Loki

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 6-year-old husky who has lived in the most loving home all his life, but his family needed to re-home him.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Loki is one of the newest residents at the Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale, and even though they adore him, rescue workers want him gone as soon as possible.

"He was with a very loving family his whole life. They had some circumstances beyond their control, unfortunately, where they couldn't keep him. So, we're really looking to place him as quickly as possible into a loving home," said Linda Gambone, Dessin Animal Shelter.

Loki is a 6-year-old husky who has only been at the shelter in Wayne County for about two weeks. His family had to make the difficult decision to re-home him and are heartbroken about it. But they know the right family is out there to take him in.

"Loki is a very smart boy. He's a husky, so he's smart; he likes to figure things out. He obviously loves this cold weather. Even this morning, we took a nice long walk down to the dam. He loves to explore and sniff around," Gambone said.

Loki is true to his breed, but rescue workers have noticed he does not play much with toys, but since they have not known him for too long, they do not know if it is just because he is missing home. Loki would really do well anywhere as long as he is loved.

"I think he's just so well-adjusted and well-mannered. I think really he would fit perfectly in any family setting. Other animals, kids, which is a bonus for him. He's very calm, chill, well-mannered, and a very nice dog," Gambone said.

Loki is very sweet and gentle. Because he lived in such a good home all his life, he is well-trained, good on a leash, and great with new people. He would make a new family just as happy as he made his previous one.

"He's sitting in his kennel just looking for a home. He has his face pointed outward, his little paws are pointed outward, he's ready to go. He's ready to get back into an environment where he's used. Family, calm, loving home. Not a shelter," Gambone said.

If you would like to meet Loki to give him that loving home he is missing, you can find his adoption information on Dessin's Facebook page or by contacting the shelter directly.

