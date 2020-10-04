16 To The Rescue: Levi

In this week's 16 To The Rescue we take you to a rescue in Columbia County that specializes in adopting out dogs to veterans, as well as families.

BENTON, Pa. — Levi is a 4-year-old chocolate lab pitbull mix at Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area

Casey Shonis started the rescue and saves many dogs from high kill shelters.

"We love to place them with military veterans at no charge, we also look for very good homes in the community and we adopt out at a very low adoption fee, so it's kind of a multi-mission. save the dogs and help our military veterans who have helped us," said Shonis.

Levi has been with the rescue for 8 months.

He's been passed by because of his breed and having to be placed in a specific home.

"He probably would do best in a home without other animals but he's extremely loving with people."

Like most dogs, Levi enjoys the great outdoors but he's also a fan of relaxing.

"He likes to play when somebody wants to play with him other than that he's a pretty chill dog, he likes to be a couch potato."

"He's a phenomenal dog, he just had a lot of bad luck in his previous life and we're hoping to give him a good one now."

Rescue Pets Serving Vets is also looking for fosters.

Casey says the more people who can help foster, the more dogs she can save.