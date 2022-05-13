16 To The Rescue: Leo

In this week's 16 To The Rescue we meet Leo, a 5-year-old pit bull/mix who has been let down in the past and is now looking for someone who will not give up on him.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Leo is most content when he is hanging out outside, getting in some exercise, and you can't forget about the pets. Leo is a 5-year-old pit bull mix ready for someone to love him forever.

"He smiles a lot. When he is in the office with us, or he is walking with his rooster that he's always carrying, he smiles. He loves meeting new people; his whole body wiggles," said Marie Sinisgalli, Dessin Animal Shelter.

Leo came to live at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale a few months ago after his previous owner moved and couldn't take him with her. Leo is good on a leash, good with commands, and happiest when playing with his toys.

"If he is the only pet, that would be a great home. Maybe older kids, no kids. People who are just going to be home, hang out with him, sit on the couch with him," said Sinisgalli.

Rescue workers describe Leo as one of the more easy-going dogs they have ever had. They would like to see him go to a home with a fenced-in yard so he can just hang out. He is also always up for a drive.

"Car rides, he hops right in there and sits right in the front seat and he's ready to go."

Since Leo has been let down in the past, rescue workers would like to see him go to a home where he can get the love and attention he's been missing out on.

"He just wants to walk, so if you're up for walking, even just casual walks. If you need to get something from Home Depot, take him with you, he'll go for a ride with you," Sinisgalli said.

And at the end of each day, he will be right by your side, ready to cuddle. You can find Leo's adoption information by clicking here.