16 To The Rescue: Korra

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Korra is a 2-to 3-year-old American pit bull mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County near Wilkes-Barre.
Korra was brought to the shelter over the summer as a stray.
"In July, she came in, she's definitely our longest resident. We're doing everything we can to get her a home," said SPCA worker Erica Thomas.
Korra is a playful gal, but only with people. She's not a fan of other animals, and due to all that pep, the SPCA recommends no young kids in her future home.
"She is pretty high-energy, so we're just afraid she might knock over a kid, just being goofy and stuff."
Shelter workers say that some people are only drawn to Korra because of her looks, and that's why she hasn't been adopted yet.
"Obviously, she's a very pretty dog, but she does need training and stuff, just basic obedience and walking on a leash, so we really just want to set her up in the perfect home where her needs will be fulfilled," Thomas said. "She's an amazing dog. Once she gets into a house and stuff, she'll be perfect."
If you're interested in Korra, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.
If you are a shelter or rescue with an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Kearns at 16Rescue@wnep.com.