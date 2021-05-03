16 To The Rescue: Koda

Workers at the SPCA of Luzerne County call Koda 80 pounds of pure happiness.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Koda is an adult German Shepherd mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County near Wilkes-Barre.

Koda came in back in January as a stray.

"We just have never seen him have a grumpy day, which is to be expected living in a shelter," Chelsea Feldmann said.

After taking Koda to a vet, it was determined that he has an ACL injury on his back leg.

"He just got off cage rest a few weeks ago, just started to promote him for adoption. We know it's going to be a little bit harder to get a dog that may need a full ACL repair, but we know there is someone out there to provide that care."

Due to his injury, shelter workers try not to get Koda overexcited, so he hasn't been able to play with other dogs.

"I'm confident that he probably could go in a home with another animal, but we just wouldn't want to chance that at this time, to bring another dog in for a meet-and-greet."

It doesn't seem to bother him, because Koda is easy-going and loving.

"He just loves to be out. We brought him out for Wilkes Panama Club came to shovel snow and he was right in the mix to show them his walking trails."

Shelter workers are hopeful that there is someone out there who will open their home and their hearts to this docile dog.

"We just can't wait to find that perfect person that will give him and provide him with the love and care and attention that he deserves."

If you're interested in Koda, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.