16 To The Rescue: Joker

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 2-year-old Boston Terrier/Lab mix who gets overlooked at the shelter because he is a little scared of meeting new people.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Joker was born to go on adventures. He is a bit of a rascal, but for as crazy as he can be, he can be just as affectionate. Joker has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for about six months, which rescue workers say is way too long for a guy like him.

"Probably because he doesn't show very well. He barks his head off when new people come to meet him at the kennel. And I think really it's because he is just scared and uncertain," said Linda Gambone, Dessin Animal Shelter.

Joker is a two-year-old Boston Terrier/Lab mix; he lived with a good family all his life, but when circumstances changed, they had to give him up. Since then, Joker has not loved living the shelter life, but he is improving every day. Still, rescue workers are desperate to see him go to a new loving family.

"He just needs to sniff and get to know them for about 30 seconds, and then he's your best friend. So we're getting him out to meet people more often, and he's doing a lot better," Gambone said.

But 30 seconds is really all it takes. Even with us, he got over his fear of the camera immediately. Joker does great with other dogs and would be happy in a home with older kids, too. He came in with the name, but rescue workers quickly learned it suits him perfectly.

"Joker makes me laugh every day. He's just a silly boy, he's very smart, he's very engaging. I love playing catch with him with toys," said Gambone.

In fact, Joker loves all toys: squeaky toys, plushy toys, whatever, which rescue workers say makes him so fun to be around. Joker also knows most basic commands like sit and fetch, and he's house-trained. He just needs a patient family to give him a chance.

"We do a lot of nose work where we do seek and find for treats, one of his favorite things. I try to make it more and more difficult every time, and he always solves the puzzle, so this is a dog that's looking for something to do, very smart and curious," Gambone said.

And at the end of the day, Joker is always up to snuggle, too.

If you would like to meet Joker, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.