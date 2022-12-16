16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Hummingbird, a cat who is sweet but shy, so she gets overlooked, but is a snuggling lap cat at heart.

SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more.

Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.

"At first, she didn't like human contact, but she got used to being around us and the volunteers talking to her. Slowly, she decided she was going to let us pet her and absolutely enjoy it," said Sheri Sakosky, St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo.

Rescue workers at St. Cats and Dogs think she was a little scared at first, but now they believe she either lived in a home before or had a feeder that gave her love because she enjoys the attention. That is why they kept putting off releasing her back to the street after she healed.

"'Well, maybe next week.' I don't know because I'm not normally not bad about returning the cats, but there was just something about her that I just couldn't do it," Sakosky said.

And rescue workers are thrilled with that decision. Now they just know she will make a family very happy. Hummingbird would do best in a quiet home; she loves other cats, is not sure about dogs, and she probably would not like younger kids.

"She is a sweetheart. She still is a little hesitant of us holding her for too long. When we go in the stall with her, she climbs right up on our laps. She loves belly rubs and to be pet, and she's super affectionate," said Sakosky.

In fact, you could pet her for hours and hours and hours, and she would just let you. She just needs the right family to accept her for the shy girl that she is.

"I think eventually, with a little bit of time and patience, and someone will have to give her time and patience in a new home, I think she'll be that cat that climbs up on your lap, watches TV with you, sleeps with you. She's a sweetheart," Sakosky said.

If you would like to meet Hummingbird, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.