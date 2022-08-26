16 To The Rescue: Helene

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-year-old cat who was found pregnant and abandoned; rescue workers have no idea why she keeps getting overlooked.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Helene just begs to be adopted whenever someone enters the room, coming right up to you to say hello. Helene has lived at Meshoppen Cat Rescue for about three years, and rescue workers just don't know why she keeps getting overlooked.

"Oh, her personality is fantastic. She causes very little trouble here in the rescue like some of the cats do. She's very sweet. Her personality is like, she's like a little sparkling feather, just a very sweet cat," said Paula Foux, president of Meshoppen Cat Rescue.

Helene is probably about 5 years old. She was abandoned when her previous owner moved away. When volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue found her, she was very pregnant. All of her kittens have since been adopted, but still 3 years later, Helene is looking for her forever home.

"I would like to see her in a home with children where she can be loved on and stuff because she does feel that is very important to her. She's always nudging and trying to get attention," Foux said.

Helene gets along with all the other cats here, and rescue workers think she would be fine with dogs too. Since Helene was found abandoned outside, rescue workers would really like to see her be an inside cat, just being pampered for the rest of her life.

"She would bring so much love into that family. She would cuddle with them, and she would probably want to sleep in bed with them. She's just that type of cat, very loving," Foux said.

If you would like to meet Helene, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.

Meshoppen Cat Rescue is hosting an adoption event Saturday at the Meshoppen Ball Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.