16 To The Rescue: Freddy, Tabitha, and Sigmund

We meet a cute cast of cats at a shelter in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is just one of the cat rooms at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

There are dozens of felines here looking for homes.

We want to introduce you to three of them.

Our first adoptable kitty is Freddy.

This boy is quite the looker.

"He's gotta face that'll judge ya, but he just wants you to love on him, pet him," said Michelle Franz of Griffin Pond.

The boy would benefit from a good brushing.

"He may be short haired but he's got a lot of fur and a whole lot of love-ins."

This full-figured feline is Tabitha.

This orange and fluffy gal is a lover once she gets to know you.

She enjoys getting pets, as long as its on her terms.

"She's a little fickle. She'll tell you when she's done with the attention."

And this is Sigmund.

He adores people and being in the spotlight.

"He's a shoulder kitty, he wants you to love him, carry him around, brush him."

Sigmund seems to get along with other cats.

And if you're lonely and need someone to talk to, his chatty "catty" is your guy.

"He loves to talk, talk, talk, talk, talk talk. If he doesn't have your attention, he's talking to get it."

