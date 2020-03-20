16 To The Rescue: Ferra

Ferra is a 4-year-old lab/Rottweiler mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. She's spent a good chunk of her life there.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — "917 days she's been with us, so she's 4 years old, so it's half her life, almost two-thirds of her life has been spent in this kennel," said shelter worker Jimmy Mancus.

Mancus said that Ferra gets overlooked because of how sad and vocal she is in the kennel, and because she's overweight.

"When you spend two-thirds of your life in the kennel, she doesn't get the adequate exercise she needs. She gets, if we're lucky a half-hour a day and that's why we've been getting her up here more and more With sully and she's able to run and she has been losing weight."

We recently featured Sully on 16 To The Rescue. He's one of Ferra's favorite play buddies.

"She loves other dogs. It's not just Sully. Like whenever she sees other dogs, she lights up. She'd be good in a home if somebody had another dog as well and I think another dog would be good because it would force her to be active."

Mancus said dogs are so different when you take them out of the shelter environment.

"Can you imagine 917 days in here, just the stress that builds up after that long? But as you can see once she gets outside, she's just a beautiful, happy, sweet girl. She really is."

Ferra would benefit by being with a family who is willing to keep her active, so she continues to lose weight.

"I would really like to see her in a home where people want to take her out, take her hiking, take her on walks and have a big yard where she can run and she can play. That would be really important for her, especially for her physical health."

What's also important is giving dogs like Ferra a chance to live a life she's always wanted.

"You can't judge these dogs by the way they display in the kennel. Get them outside of that, get them up here so they can be free and be a dog."

If you are interested in adopting Ferra, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.