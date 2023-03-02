16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet two cats who are best friends and need to be adopted together, which is why they often get overlooked.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.

"They've been here a while — since April. They need to go together; that's typically a little harder to get adopted out when they're a bonded pair. So, we wanted to feature them and give them some much-deserved attention. They have their little condo here, but they could use a real home," said Carol Amos, SPCA of Luzerne County.

Fall and Shadow are considered senior cats, probably about 7 or 8 years old. They are on a stricter diet because of their age and their sensitive stomachs, but their food can be found in any store. Shadow has just a touch of asthma and needs his little kitty inhaler occasionally, but they are both really laid back and are just always lounging around together.

"They cuddle together, they snuggle. He will follow him out after he comes out. They'll both explore, but Fall will wait for Shadow," Amos explained.

Together, they make the perfect pair. Shadow is the more curious one; Fall is shyer. But if they are together, they always bring out the best in each other. It appeared they could not get enough of the camera. They loved the attention of getting their picture taken.

"They're probably good for someone who doesn't want a young kitten crawling on your curtains and being mischievous. If you want a more laid-back, very sweet cats, then they're probably good for you," Amos said.

Fall and Shadow are unbothered by most things, so they would probably be fine with other cats or kids. They never hiss or show signs of aggression. They have never been dog-tested, but rescue workers think this duo would be happiest in a quieter home, maybe with someone who is older.

"I would say so, yeah. That could give them more time, a companion, nothing crazy running around their house. I think this could be the perfect addition to their home," Amos said.

If you would like to meet Fall and Shadow, you can find their adoption information by clicking here.