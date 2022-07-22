16 To The Rescue: Eva

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Eva, a 3-year-old pit bull mix saved from an inner-city kill list about a year ago.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — When Eva smiles and plays in her favorite spot on her favorite hill, it is hard to remember how tough she has has it in her short life.

Eva is a 3-year-old pit bull/mix; rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter saved her from an inner-city kill list about a year ago and she's lived here ever since.

"She is a little bit timid meeting strangers sometimes. It takes her a couple of minutes to warm up, she's heading over now, takes her a couple of minutes to warm up, but once she does she's a really great dog. She gets along with other dogs very well, she's our tester dog here. She would prefer a home without cats, as far as kids, probably older kids may be okay but she does like kind of a quieter home," Marci Zeiler, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, said.

Because Eva has been at Griffin Pond for about a year, it is going to take her time to adjust to life outside of a shelter.

Eva can bark when she is trying to be intimidating but relaxes as soon as she feels comfortable.

Rescue workers say she will be more than worth the effort and she is ready to finally have that perfect quiet home she deserves.

"It didn't take us a whole lot of time for us to be friends and we come up to her hill every day and she gets her zoomies and she jumps and plays. She is just a very goofy dog once she's comfortable and knows she can trust you and nobody's going to hurt her," Zeiler said.

Because of Eva's past, she does have her quirks. But rescue workers have figured out what makes her comfortable and one of the things that make her happiest is being up here on the hill across the street from the shelter. Within minutes she was warming up and showing off.

"She comes up here and she rolls around and if you try to give her treats she'll throw out every trick she knows, she starts throwing paws, and rolling over, she's just a very funny dog. She's got a really good personality," Zeiler said.

Rescue workers say Eva's new family will create this same bond and find what makes her happiest in no time.

If you are interested in meeting Eva, you can find her adoption information here.