Eloise | 16 To the Rescue

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Animals coming from difficult situations can sometimes take time to warm up to strangers, but one kitten in Lackawanna County is an exception. This week's featured pet is Eloise.

"She would be a wonderful, sweet, sweet addition to any home," said Katrina Organ of St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo.

Cats can be known for their unpredictability: cuddly one moment and temperamental the next. Eloise, a 6-month-old kitten at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton, seems to have only one setting: sweet.

Eloise was rescued from a hoarding situation. Rescue workers believe poor living conditions in the home caused an infection in Eloise's eyes and that she is likely completely blind, but she may be able to see some shadows.

She didn't have the best start in life, but Organ is quick to praise her resiliency and wants to stress that she is just like any other kitten.

"It can be scary to have a cat with a disability, but really, she doesn't know any better. She was most likely like this from a very young age. And as you can see, she's adapted very well. She doesn't mind at all," explained Organ.

When it comes to adopting Eloise, Organ agrees she could adapt to almost any home. Eloise is friendly and would do well in a house with dogs or other cats. Despite her blindness, there shouldn't be a problem in a home with stairs or any other home layout. Eloise is smart and quick to learn her new surroundings. She would need to meet any young children or dogs before adoption, though, as all that energy and movement might be stressful for her.

She may need a little extra help sometimes, but Eloise loves to play with toys. Rescue workers say their favorite part about her may be when she entertains herself.

"When Eloise gets very excited, she will walk in circles. It's fine, she's not dizzy, she's just excited."

Rescue workers love how gentle and trusting Eloise is despite all she's been through and know she is ready to cuddle her new family in her forever home.

If you're interested in a new snuggle buddy to help complete your family, you can find adoption information by clicking here.