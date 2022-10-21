16 To The Rescue: Duke

In this week's 16 To the Rescue, we meet a 3-year-old husky mix who rescue workers believe keeps getting overlooked because he needs to be the only pet in the house.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place.

Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.

"Duke has a great personality. He loves to play, he loves to go for walks, he's very active like a typical husky, and definitely has the husky attitude," said Mattie Wilson, Animal Resource Center.

Duke was found in an abandoned car in a parking lot a few months ago. He was really skinny and in pretty bad shape, but rescue workers say after a little bit of TLC, he's done really well at ARC.

"Because of his past, because of whatever kind of abandonment issues he has, he does have a little bit of resource guarding. When food and toys, and treats are in the mix, he can be a little defensive with other dogs," explained Mattie.

Because of that, rescue workers want Duke to go to a home with no other dogs or cats in the house. They think that is why he keeps getting overlooked.

"He hasn't shown any of that with people at all. He's been great with people of all ages. Because of his playful, crazy personality, I think he would be great with kids. Kids would probably just love playing with him for hours," said Mattie.

Duke is a people pleaser and absolutely loves to hear about how good of a boy he is, especially when treats are involved.

"Loves to practice his tricks. He loves to show you how well he can shake and lay down. He not only does it, but he's very dramatic about it, so it's a lot of fun," said Mattie.

