16 To The Rescue: Daisy Mae

Daisy Mae recently came to the Dessin Animal Shelter from a hoarding situation.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Daisy Mae is a one-and-a-half-year-old female pit bull mix at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale.

"We got eight of her family members with us. We've just kind of been nursing them back to health since then. It's just been nice seeing them grow, you know, from being scared animals to loving dogs ready for their home," said shelter manager Marie Sinisgalli.

Daisy Mae relishes squeaky toys and has mastered the army crawl.

"She's very sweet, playful, very loving. She's a fun little dog. She likes going on hikes, not long hikes, just enough to get a little energy burned off, then she's fine sitting with you."

Daisy Mae would blossom with a family who will keep her entertained.

"Somewhere where she can get some human socialization, someone who is going to take care of her, go for walks, car rides, all of those fun things that she's going to enjoy doing."

And this girl gets along with pretty much any animal.

"She did come from a home with cats, and she did live with a lot of other dogs at the house, so we know that she does have good social skills."

Daisy Mae is sure to melt anyone's heart.

"She is so loving," Sinisgalli said. "You just sit down, and she wants to be next to you, and she's just gotten to our hearts. She's just so sweet. She looks at you with her big brown eyes, and she just sucks you in real quick."

If you're interested in adopting Daisy Mae, get more information here.