16 To The Rescue: Cupcake and Sheldon

They went from being roommates to falling in love. Now, they're looking to go into a forever-home together.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are plenty of felines up for adoption at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton, but there are two residents who must go to a home together.

"Cupcake has been with us almost three years, and we kind of assumed that she would be with us forever because she was very shy. She came from a terrible hoarding situation," said volunteer Katrina Organ.

Due to her trust issues, you can normally find Cupcake under a blanket.

Her roommate Sheldon is quite the opposite.

"He loves any kind of pets, any kind of attention, and he's an up-front and center guy."

At first, they thought the pair would clash.

"Even though Cupcake has had dozens of roommates, this is the first one that she really clicked with."

Sheldon has brought Cupcake out of her shell.

"They love each other so much. I think that for Cupcake, Sheldon is kind of a security blanket, so if Sheldon trusts you, Cupcake will trust you."

Volunteers never thought it would be possible for Cupcake to get a home, but now with Sheldon, it is.

"A home without young children, probably without dogs, a quiet home and a right person who can have a lot of patience with her," said Organ. "I think eventually, given the time, they will make excellent lap cats for a cold, cozy day."

If you'd like to meet Cupcake and Sheldon or any of the other felines at St. Cats and Dogs, they are holding an open house on Saturday, February 13, from noon to 4 p.m. Get more information online here.