16 To The Rescue: Crystal

Crystal was saved from a high kill shelter in Texas and brought here to PA.

This happy-go-lucky gal is Crystal.

She's a mixed breed dog at Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area of Columbia County.

"She's a very special girl. I think it's going to take the right people to go slow with her and connect with her, give her time to adjust to humans. I don't think she's been treated very well in her life," said Casey Shonis of Rescue Pets Serving Vets.

Crystal will need someone with a good arm to play fetch with but also someone who will curl up with her at the end of the day.

"So I think she'd be good for a lot of people that like to get out and exercise and hike and walk, but also likes a calmer dog in the home," said Shonis.

Crystal is not a fan of felines.

And it's suggested that she be the only dog in her future home, but there are exceptions.

"She's done well with the dogs here, we haven't had any issues. a lot of times when they're in the shelter they're more stressed out, more reactive than when they have time to decompress."

Crystal just wants a human companion and a place to call home.

"Come and meet Crystal and see if you can connect with her. I think she just needs that right person to bond with and I think she'll be a fantastic dog once she has that connection with someone," said Shonis.

If you're not able to adopt, Rescue Pets Serving Vets is also in need of foster homes for their dogs.