16 To The Rescue: Coral

Coral is treat-motivated and easily trainable.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Coral is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"She's just the sweetest thing, and she's very tiny, so she's easy to manage," said shelter worker Carrie Kolosinsky.

Coral has boundless energy and spent a good portion of our visit running from our news camera. Her future adopter should share the same zest for life.

"Someone who has time to give her exercise and let her run out her energy."

Coral had no problem showing off her sweet side. She cozied up to our photographer and shortly thereafter shared some kisses.

"Sweet and spunky and very playful. She will just love you forever. She'll run over to you and curl up in you, or she'll jump up on you. She's just very lovable."

Coral is treat-motivated and easily trainable.

With the lure of a treat, Coral jumped up and strolled along an agility dog walk.

As far as her future home is concerned, Coral would prefer a place without felines.

"She doesn't like cats, so it would have to be a home without cats, but as far as we know, she's good with other dogs. She's good with kids, she loves to play, she's very smart," Kolosinsky said.

Shelter workers are certain that once someone sees Coral's story, they'll want to take her home.

"She will be your best friend for life. She will be at your leg the whole time she's with you. She'll be your road dog. she will love you forever."

If you're interested in Coral, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.