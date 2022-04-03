16 To The Rescue: Ciara

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a six-year-old Boxer; she is a puppy mill survivor, thriving now that she is living in a real home.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — At six years old, Ciara is experiencing many things for the first time. She is a puppy mill survivor, bred for six years. But now that this sweet boxer is in a real home, it is time to make that permanent.

"Well, she has really started to develop and come out of her shell. Very often these mill dogs come out in a feral state, almost like a feral cat, so they've never lived in a house, they've never had creature comforts, they've never had clean water, healthy meals, any vet care," explained Pamela Rowlands, Adopt A Boxer. "So since she's been in Rescue, she's received vet care, she has been spayed, she's been brought up to date on all of her vaccines. She's about to see a specialist to make sure everything is good with her there, and she's available for adoption at this point," she said.

Ciara was rescued from a puppy mill through Adopt A Boxer Rescue about two weeks ago and is currently living with a foster family in Larksville.

"We would love to see her go to a home with a physically fenced-in yard simply because she is a mill dog, and that's something we like to require. And a male dog, her size, someone who can help her through life and a partner she can play with," Rowlands said.

Rescue workers say Ciara needs a lot of training, it is almost like she is a puppy at six years old, but that is not uncommon with a mill dog. Her foster family says that work will be worth it because of how loyal she is.

"She's just a sweet girl, likes to snuggle, likes to be with her humans, and would thrive in a family. She would thrive in a family environment. She loves children, there's currently numerous children in the home that she's in, they're all older, but she loves the attention of all of the humans that are around her, something that she never received before," Rowlands said.

For more information on Ciara, you can find her adoption by clicking here.