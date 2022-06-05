16 To The Rescue: Charlie and Darwin

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet two cats who are best friends and need to be adopted together.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Charlie and Darwin are best friends.

"They're really special cats. In all honestly, they're volunteer favorites," said Katrina Sonnenberg, of Animal Care Associates.

Charlie is the protector. Darwin is a bit of a scaredy-cat, but together, they bring out the best in each other.

"Charlie and Darwin are BFFs that have been bonded; they love to spend time together. Darwin is very shy, and Charlie sort of brings him out of his shell and makes him a tiny bit of a social butterfly. We would love to keep them together and make sure they can stay together forever," Sonnenberg said.

Charlie and Darwin were rescued through Animal Care Associates, a foster-based rescue out of Lackawanna County, about a year ago. They were also living in a home with many other cats when their owner passed away.

"They were in some pretty rough shape. They were well-fed, but unfortunately, their teeth were in terrible shape. They all had dental work done; Darwin had several teeth pulled. Once that all happened, they got antibiotics, they were doing better, they're great now," said Sonnenberg.

Charlie and Darwin lived with a foster family for a while but are now at PetSmart in Dickson City. Rescue workers say they could go to a home with older kids and maybe other cats too, but definitely no dogs.

Rescue workers are desperate to help them finally find their forever home; they know the perfect family is out there.

"They obviously do great together. They do need to stay together; they would have to adopt into the same home. Someone who is patient and would allow them to come around on their own terms. They're probably not going to be lap cats immediately, possibly eventually, but it would take some time to get to that point," Sonnenberg explained.

You can find Charlie and Darwin's adoption information by clicking on their names.