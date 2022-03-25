16 To The Rescue: Cash

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 1-year-old boxer who has spent most of his short life neglected and tied up outside, until about two weeks ago.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Cash is a 1-year-old boxer who has had a rough start in his short life. He came from a family who neglected him and left him outside tied up most of the time. That changed about two weeks ago.

"An agency then stepped in, and when they stepped in, they convinced the family to owner-surrender him, then they contacted Adopt A Boxer Rescue we got him, and then they contacted me, and now I get to be his foster until he finds a home," said Cara Devine, foster mom and Adopt A Boxer Rescue volunteer.

Two weeks later, Cash is just loving life with his foster family in Forty Fort and is ready to be adopted.

"He's super lovable. He's cuddly. He likes to play; you can get him going. But he's super chill and relaxed too," Devine said.

Cash has found his place in his foster home, especially with Devine's 10-year-old son.

"He's fantastic with kids. He plays outside. He loves being outside, going for walks. He's great on a leash. He loves every dog he meets, he thinks everyone is out to play with him, and they're coming to visit him. He goes for car rides," Devine explained.

His foster family says the only requirement for Cash is for him to just go home to someone who will love him. Since he has never been loved like this before and is now getting a taste of it, his foster family says he deserves that love permanently.

"You know, some dogs come and not that we don't form a bond, but I'm ready for them to their home. Other dogs come, and Cash is definitely one of them. He's going to be a hard one to let go."

If you are interested in learning more about Cash, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.