16 To The Rescue: Caramel

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-month-old malinois/boxer mix who was rescued from the south with 7 of her siblings.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caramel is absolutely loving this warm fall weather, mostly because she loves being outside as much as she loves crunchy leaves.

Caramel and her 7 siblings came to live at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue after they were rescued from the south about a month ago. Their mother lives outside and is chained up, something that is not illegal in Texas. So several rescues came together to help get Caramel and the rest of the litter safe here to Scranton.

"So hopefully, these dogs will never, ever have to go through anything like their mother. They're 5 months old, and they're ready to go," said Barb Halloran, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

One of Caramel's siblings has since been adopted, but rescue workers say Caramel is the runt of the litter, and there's something about her that makes this malinois/boxer mix extra sweet.

"I think she favors the boxer a lot more, like you can tell she's not a pure-bred boxer, but you can tell she has a lot of boxer personality. So anybody who likes that breed, is familiar with that breed, she would be wonderful," Halloran said.

Since Caramel is still a puppy, she does, of course, need training. She has a lot of energy and does like to jump up on you. But rescue workers say she would do well in a home with other dogs and would be a lot of fun for a family.

"I'd actually like to see her with kids. I just think she'd be so much fun for them to play with her in the yard, take her for a walk," Halloran said.

Last week, Caramel got dressed up for Halloween and participated in the 'pet pawrade' here in Scranton. Rescue workers say she loved having her costume on and she even got to meet the celebrity judge.

"Caramel was a clown, and I think she was putting the moves on Kurt. She didn't care Ranger was there, she's like this is my chance."

Caramel did not end up going home with Kurt and Ranger, so if you would like to meet this girl, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.