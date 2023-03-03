Bulliet | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet probably the sweetest 100-pound pup you'll ever see. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo introduces us to the 3-year-old Bulliet.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — "We're going to meet a big chunk of a hunk of a lover, and his name is Bulliet," said Barb Halloran, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

That is quite possibly the best way to describe this 100-pound guy. Bulliet is a 3-year-old pit bull mix living at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

This is Bulliet's second time living at the shelter in Scranton. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter in the south as a puppy nearly three years ago. He was quickly adopted back then, but his family's situation recently changed, and they had to bring him back. It's something volunteers never want to see, but they love getting reacquainted with him.

"He loves all of the volunteers. He is a fan favorite; he is a catch," Halloran said.

Bulliet is a big guy but not even the slightest bit intimidating. He is not aggressive, does not bark much or growl, and just loves to be loved. Over the past month, running around outside with the other shelter pups has become his favorite pastime.

"We'll even say, I think he might have lost a little weight since he came here. He likes the other dogs very much; he made friends with them," Halloran said.

Rescue workers think his little posse brings Bulliet out of his shell. They believe he is not quite as shy when other dogs are around, so he would be happy in a home with another dog, but that's not necessary. They would just love to see him go to a young family who will give him equal playing and cuddle time.

"Just because of his size, I would just say kids over 12. He's a big boy. He wants to sit on you. He's not a jumper, though," said Halloran.

All Bulliet needs is a loving family like the one he had all his life and that second chance. Rescue workers are so proud of how he's handled all the changes he's experienced over the past month.

"It's so good to see. It's rewarding when a dog comes in all scared for whatever. He was adopted as a puppy, so he only knew one home. This was very scary for him," Halloran said.

If you would like to meet Bulliet, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.