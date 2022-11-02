16 To The Rescue: Buddy Chow

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 6-year-old chow mix looking for a new best buddy.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Buddy Chow's name pretty much sums up everything you need to know about him. He is a chow mix and is everyone's buddy. Buddy Chow is about 6 years old and was rescued from being a stray almost a year ago. Now, he is looking for a family who will put him first.

"He's one of the best-acting dogs. He isn't good with other animals, but other than the animals, he has no other problems. I've never had a problem walking him, feeding him. He's overall one of the sweetest dogs that we have," said Victor Savinon, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Buddy has lived at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter since May. Rescue workers think he gets overlooked because he needs to be the only animal in the home. Older kids are OK, and anyone willing to give him the love and attention he deserves.

"People who would be able to cuddle with him, handle him. He's not a strong puller, he's not an over-energetic dog, he just needs a family who will care for him, and he can care for them, as well," Savinon said.

Car rides and back scratches are some of Buddy's favorite pastimes. His pointy ears and big brown eyes make just about any heart melt. He also has a bit of a unique tail.

"He does like to chew at his tail. He can't really reach it because it is a little stubby boy. But we preferably don't touch it. It's got a little scab on it for the times he has gotten to it. But it's not a really big problem. He'll run around in circles trying to grab it a lot but it's cute."

If you want to be Buddy's new best buddy, you can find his adoption information