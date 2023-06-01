16 To The Rescue: Bryer

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Bryer, a boxer/hound mix who absolutely loves his new life in a foster home and all the people surrounding him with love.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — It is hard to tell what Bryer enjoys more, playing or snuggling because he is happy as can be doing both.

Bryer is probably about three or four years old and is a boxer/hound mix. Since he was found as a stray in the south, rescue workers through One Life to Live Pet Rescue do not know much about his past, but they have quickly learned a lot about him and hope he can have the very best future.

"Very puppy-ish but he can also be very snuggly. Great lap dog, he's very sweet; he loves everybody he meets that comes into the house. He is very smart," said Bryer's foster mom, Lynn Belles, One Life to Live Pet Rescue.

In the two months since he has been living in his foster home in Fleetville, Bryer's foster mom has learned just how smart he really is and the potential he has.

"He has learned sit, out. He walks great on a leash, he knows his name; he is housebroken, which is a big plus when you get a dog from a shelter. He is crate-trained," Belles said.

Bryer has gained quite the fan club of his foster mom's friends and neighbors, always giving kisses to anyone new who stops by. He would do great in a home with older kids who can play with him and teach him even more commands, but he'd also be happy in a quieter home.

"He could be a with a younger person that likes to go for lots of walks or jogs, but he could also go the opposite end and an older person who wants a nice little guard dog," said Belles.

Bryer seems to be okay with female dogs but would not mind being the only pet in the home, and he does not like cats. Bryer's foster mom has to keep reminding herself she cannot be a foster fail with this one. Now that he's adjusting so well to living in such a comfortable home, he is ready to be adopted.

"Help him move along and be the best family pet he could be, that's my goal, and I'm definitely going to be picky," Belles said.

If you would like to meet Bryer, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.