16 To The Rescue: Bruno

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Bruno, an 8-year-old pit bull/terrier mix who is grieving the loss of both his human and his home.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — The beautiful boy we meet this week is named Bruno. He is an 8-year-old terrier, pit bull mix living at the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Bruno was very scared when he first came to live at the shelter but is adjusting and doing OK now. Still, he is more than ready for a new human to love him and for him to give that love right back.

"I love how he greeted you. He jumps on you and gives you kisses. He's just a friendly, friendly dog," said Sherry Crolly, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Bruno was brought to Griffin Pond after his owner passed away unexpectedly, the owner he lived with just about his entire eight years of life. So he may have lost his home and owner all at once, but despite all of that, Bruno still has the sweetest smile and personality.

"He's great on a leash, walking; he's not a puller. He's housebroken. He's just a love bug. For being an older, senior dog, he just wants to be a couch potato," Crolly said

Bruno preferred hanging out in the shade while we spent time with him, showing his age just a bit. Rescue workers say he is still pretty active for being 8 years old, though.

"The only thing, he lived alone with his owner for eight years. I don't want to say he's not good around other dogs; we just can't gauge if he'll be good around other animals," said Crolly.

Because of that, Bruno would be happiest being the only animal in the home, and preferably one with not a lot of foot traffic.

"I would say, not a bunch of people coming and going. He probably needs a home because he's an older dog, someone that is home a lot and can just let him be a couch potato but still a little active to go hiking or walk around the block or to the park or wherever," Crolly said.

Adult dog adoptions are half off at Griffin Pond through Saturday, June 18. If you are interested in meeting Bruno, you can find his information by clicking here.