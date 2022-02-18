16 To The Rescue: Blue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Blue, a 2-year-old mix with a unique look that you can't help but fall in love with.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One look at Blue, and you can figure out exactly how he got his name. The 2-year-old mix has been living at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton for a few weeks, and volunteers have fallen in love with him and his unique look.

"One of his parents was a husky/blue heeler. When you see his gorgeous blue eyes, you'll say, yes, that's a husky. His other parent was a Yorkie and a poodle," said Barb Halloran, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

Blue just got neutered this week, and that is why he is wearing the cone. But now he is ready to be adopted. Blue was rescued from a farm in the south after an incident left him banished to an outdoor pen.

"Unfortunately, he killed a chicken in Kentucky, that could be, he does have a bit of a prey drive," Halloran explained.

Because of that, Blue should not go to a home with cats, small dogs, or younger kids. Older kids and adults are OK.

"Well, he's happy. That's what I love. He's happy. His tail wags. He likes to kiss you, he loves Emily."

Emily is another dog at Friends with Paws. Volunteers would like to see Blue go home to a family with a dog maybe a bit bigger than him, so he has a friend. Overall, they just think the perfect home for him would be one that's active and loving.

"He definitely needs a fenced-in yard because he likes to run around. And he does need some help leash training because I'm sure he never was walked," Halloran said.

If you are interested in meeting Blue, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.