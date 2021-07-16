16 To The Rescue: Billy

Billy has been at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit for several months.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Billy is a 3-year-old mixed breed male at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"He has such a big personality," said shelter worker Nick Moczulski. "He loves everybody he meets. He loves to cuddle. He loves to kiss your face. He loves to jump up on you and just be a giant snuggle bug."

Billy was very vivacious when we visited with him but did sit nicely for a treat. But there were times when he got a bit excited, so workers recommend that he go into a home without young children or other animals.

"No other animals for him. He prefers to be the only center of attention. He has to have a fenced-in backyard. But other than that, a pretty active lifestyle would be good for him," Moczulski said. "Most people have other animals, and most of these dogs don't get along with other animals, or they just prefer to be the only one. I think that's why he gets overlooked so much."

Workers suggest stopping by to see Billy because he could win your heart.

"Come up and meet him, and I'm sure you'll fall in love with him. He's just the sweetest dog in here, in this place. I mean, he's had a rough start, but I'm sure he could go forward in life."

If you're interested in Billy, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.