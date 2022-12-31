16 To The Rescue: Big Mac

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet one of the longer-term residents at SPCA of Luzerne County. Big Mac has been living shelter life for more than a year now.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — A good day for Big Mac is being outside in the sunshine, not being able to decide if he would rather have a treat or a toy. He is highly motivated by both, after all.

"He loves his toys, clearly. He loves his treats. He's playful, but he's a sweet love bug once you get him out and get him decompressed, he's a very good boy," Carol Amos from the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Big Mac is a pit bull/mix, probably about two or three years old. He came in to the SPCA of Luzerne County a little more than a year ago, and since he came in as a stray, rescue workers do not know much about his past. Over the past year, they have learned that he does well with other dogs that are his size or bigger, but he does not like dogs smaller than him or cats. He also would do best in a home with older or no kids at all.

"Just because of his size, a lot of times they don't know their size. They can get playful and play a little rough. We wouldn't want to do that, especially when they come in as a stray. We don't know their history, so we try to recommend no kids under 12," said Amos.

Big Mac is not only big but strong, too. Even though he is really good with meeting new people, Big Mac has a bit of separation anxiety so rescue workers want to make sure he is going home to the right family that is perfect for him specifically.

"If someone works from home or something that can give him a lot of time and attention, that's what we're looking for to pair him with," Amos said.

Big Mac is going to need some time to adjust in his new home, but rescue workers just know it will be worth it for his new family and that will figure out pretty quickly just how much of a loveable goofball he is.

"We do recommend a crate like an Alcatraz crate, something that he can't really get out of if you're not going to be home for a period of time, and sometimes that scares people off, but he needs the right owner and the right home, and we're just waiting for that to come along," said Amos.

If you are interested in meeting Big Mac, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.