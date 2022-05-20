16 To The Rescue: Betty

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Betty, an older lady named in memory of Betty White.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The sweet girl we met this week is Betty, named in memory of Betty White. When she was rescued about a month ago, volunteers with Adopt A Boxer Rescue thought this new name would suit her perfectly.

"Loving, snuggler, wants all the attention, wants to be with you all the time, just a wonderful dog," said Dawn Karam, Adopt A Boxer Rescue.

Despite all these wonderful qualities, Betty has not had the easiest time. She was found in her home after her owner passed away, but rescue workers with Adopt a Boxer Rescue think she was not properly cared for long before that.

"You can see some of the lumps and bumps that we'll have removed, they've been there a long time. She didn't have any vaccine records, the family didn't have anything, so she was probably neglected her whole life," Karam explained.

But after a month of living at her foster home in Scott Township, she is getting used to the good life, and her health is improving in every way.

"Now that she's gained about 20 pounds, she's going to get whatever lumps and bumps she has removed and taken care of. She'll be up to snuff. It's like the spa treatment; she'll have it all," said Karam.

Rescue workers say she deserves it all. Betty is probably between 6 and 8 years old, so her new family should have the time and patience for an older lady.

"She's doing great in every way, and we hope a loving family is out there for her. One that has time for an older pet, one that's around more and wants to just lay on the couch and get snuggles, she's super dog-friendly, she loves people, she's a winner," Karam said.

If you are interested in learning more about Betty, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.