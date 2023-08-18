Bella | 16 To The Rescue

Nearly 250 days: That's how long one pretty pup in Luzerne County has been waiting in a shelter for her forever home.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With a spring in her step and a curl to her ears, 4-year-old Bella shows us around the SPCA of Luzerne County.

She knows the place well because she has been there for nearly 250 days.

"We don't understand why because she is an absolute lovebug. She's adorable. The ears have a little curl to them. She is just so sweet," said Randy Lucas, development director for the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Bella is a pretty pit/terrier mix and was brought to the shelter as an owner surrender in December and has been keeping busy during her stay.

While our camera was there, Bella loved getting petted and lots of attention. She even stopped her game of fetch to show us her squeaker toy.

Rescue workers say Bella is happiest when she is playing, but does well in a crate too, which will help her transition into her new home once her forever family finds her.

"She is just energetic, loves to run, loves to play, so she is looking for a family that is going to be on the go," Lucas said.

Lucas mentioned that even though Bella is a fetch expert, she also has been known to take a nap or two in his office once she gets her energy out and is even content entertaining herself.

Rescue workers say Bella's new family would be hitting the jackpot.

"She's a good mix of everything for an all-around family," said Lucas.

Bella is sweet but could be high-energy, so she would thrive best in a home without cats or small dogs.

Other dogs in the home would be fine, as long as they are Bella's size or bigger. She can also go to a home with children older than 12.

Rescue workers all agree that any family lucky enough to bring Bella into their home would only be made better.

"It is a feeling like no other to bring home that loving pet, and Bella is going to be that loving pet to you and your family."

She has been waiting for you for a long time and is ready to go home.

If your family sounds like the perfect one to take Bella from 250 days in a shelter to forever in her new home, you can find her adoption information here.