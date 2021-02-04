16 To The Rescue: Beefy

Beefy came to the Hillside SPCA as a stray.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This beautiful gal is Beefy.

She's a 7-year-old mixed breed dog at Hillside SPCA in the Pottsville area.

Beefy came to the shelter as a stray.

Tricia Moyer-Mentzer of Hillside SPCA said, "We were hopeful that once we posted her picture online that someone would recognize her and come claim her cause she was microchipped. Unfortunately, the microchip wasn't registered, and sadly nobody came to claim her."

Beefy is said to be quite the calm canine.

"She's very sweet people, very loving, affectionate, very easy going. She'll come over and sit in your lap. She likes to get scratches," said Tricia.

Beefy will need an adopter who can keep her on track to lose some weight.

"We're putting her on a special diet to try to get some weight off of her because she was very overweight when she got to the shelter."

Shelter workers are sad because even though Beefy is a wonderful dog, she keeps getting overlooked.

"She's not the kind of dog that's going to be on the cover of Dog Fancy, which makes me sad because she has a great personality, and lots of dogs in shelters like her get overlooked because she's not a purebred dog. Of any kind."

Beefy will need to be the only dog in her future home.

But other than that, this girl doesn't ask for much.

"She doesn't require a lot other than love, so I think she would be easy for a first-time adopter. So if someone is looking for an easy, calm dog, Beefy would be ideal for them."