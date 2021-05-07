16 To The Rescue: Bebe

Bebe enjoys playing ball and would thrive in an active household.

THOMPSON, Pa. — Bebe is a 3-year-old mixed breed female at Ruff Dog Rescue Northeast in Thompson.

"She didn't have the easiest start to life. She was basically shoved from one home to the other, bred repeatedly, just kind of tossed away," said Tere Morris, a worker at the rescue.

Like most dogs, Bebe is very treat-motivated and is touted as being quite the sweetheart.

"She's a very loving dog. She does have a little bit of separation anxiety and I think that's from being shoved around."

Bebe enjoys playing ball and would thrive in an active household.

"She needs somebody to play with and I'm talking kid-wise, but not too small because she could knock them over accidentally."

It's recommended that Bebe be the only dog in her future home because she can be reactive to certain pooches.

"She's not the type that's going to go flying out the door to attack; that's not her personality."

If you're not able to adopt and want to help, Ruff Dog Rescue Northeast is currently trying to raise funds for a puppy who has a congenital heart defect and will need surgery.

"A lot of our animals are in dire straits medically. Baby Drago, we are raising funds for him on Facebook."

If you're interested in adopting Bebe, you can get more information here.