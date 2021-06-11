16 To The Rescue: Barn cats

These friendly felines at St. Cats in Scranton are looking for a unique home.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At St. Cats and Dogs at the old Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton, there is a club of cats that will need a specific type of living quarters.

"We are looking for local businesses that maybe have a warehouse," said Katrina Organ. "Or folks who own farms."

That's because these shy felines prefer to be outdoors.

"We have about six or seven cats that enjoy being around people, but they're not social to people."

These casts are more into chasing mice than curling up on your lap.

"They get a little nervous if you get too close. They don't enjoy being pet but they like being around us."

These barn cats are good at keeping rodents at bay and their future space should be free of danger.

"What we're looking for is safety, so is the warehouse or barn a safe place for a cat? We're looking for someone who will be providing food, shelter, water, even if they're looking for a mouser," Organ explained.

Once you're approved, St. Cats in Scranton will help you acclimate the felines to the space, which usually takes four weeks.

If you're interested in adopting any of these barn cats, you can get more information online here.