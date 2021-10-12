16 To The Rescue: Ashley

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet an 8-year-old terrier/mix who has been brought back to the shelter more than once through no fault of her own.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Ashley has lived at AWSOM Animal Shelter for far too long, and as much as rescue workers love having her, their hearts break for her every day.

Ashley is an 8-year-old terrier/mix. This time when she is adopted, she hopes it's forever.

"She's been here off and on since 2015, say a total of a little over four years for her. She's adopted and brought back three times due to lifestyle changes, no fault of her own," said Alexis Buckley, AWSOM Animal Shelter.

Those lifestyle changes had nothing to do with Ashley as a pet. Ashley warmed up to the Newswatch 16 crew in seconds, coming right up to the camera for kisses.

She sits and gives paw, anything for treats. Ashley is loveable, thinks she is a lap dog despite her size and shows off her belly anytime for some pets.

Ashley likes long walks, but she's definitely more of a snuggler.

"She lays on her bed, and she sits, and she looks at you, and she loves to be wrapped in her blanket and just lay there all night," Buckley said.

Ashley should not go to a home with other pets. Older kids are ok, but not any younger than 10. Ashley is pretty big and strong, so any kids should be able to understand her boundaries. Rescue workers think someone who works from home would be the perfect companion.

"A family that'll be there often to give her the love and attention that she needs."

Since she has been brought back more than once, rescue workers at AWSOM hope this is the final time Ashley will have to go through an adoption. They know she will make a family very happy if given the chance.

She has lots of love. She just wants to be a part of everything and snuggle and have treats," Buckley said.

You can find Ashley's adoption information by clicking here.