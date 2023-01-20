16 To The Rescue: Almirola

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 10-week-old puppy missing both of his back feet but who does not let anything hold him back.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week we meet a litter of 10-week-old German shepherd/boxer/pit bull mixes referred to as the NASCAR litter. They are all named after race car drivers and are all being fostered in a loving home in South Williamsport through Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue.

Almirola, or Almi for short, is just a little bit extra special.

"Almi is missing both of his back feet. He's got a little bit of pad on both sides, so he can still jump up on the stairs; he just learned how to do the stairs. He was a little bit apprehensive at first, but he's doing it now," Marjaneh Frelin, foster with Echo Dogs.

Almi has four siblings still available for adoption, and they are all missing something, too, whether just a toe or the whole back pad of a foot, but unfortunately, Almi is the worst off, which is why rescue workers wanted to feature him.

"He can use those back legs. And because they're even, he shouldn't have any long-term effects from it. Of course, there's always a possibility, but we'd hope not. He acts just like a normal puppy, it's just that he doesn't have two back feet, which is good because that's less nails for you to cut," said Frelin.

There is a chance Almi would need ortho in the future, but rescue workers don't see that being an issue now. They just adore how much love he has to give and his snuggles and kisses.

"We'd love a home for him that's home often enough to continue potty training him and continue the crate training that we have started. He's doing excellent with recall," Frelin said. "Because of their breed mix — German shepherds are very smart — we want someone who is going to be home enough to train him."

Almi should also go to a home with lots of grass or something soft for him to walk and play on. His family will also have to watch his diet because he should stay lean, more weight would mean more pressure on his back legs. But he'd be great with other dogs, cats, and kids.

"I think Almi is going to make you laugh all the time if you were to adopt him. Nothing holds him back."

If you are interested in meeting Almi or any of his siblings, you can find their adoption information by clicking here.