16 To The Rescue: Alexa

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-year-old terrier/mix who is, without a doubt, a volunteer favorite at the shelter where she lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTROSE, Pa. — Alexa loved being the feature of this week's 16 To The Rescue because more people visiting the shelter means more people petting her and petting her some more.

"She is just a big love bug. She loves to get pets, she's a big goofball. You'll just see her running around, rolling in the yard, just all around a lover," said Jessica Hums, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

Alexa is a five-year-old terrier/mix who was rescued from a high-kill shelter in the south and brought to True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose. Rescue workers do not know anything about her past, but they have just fallen in love with this girl and cannot believe she has not found her forever home yet.

"She's been here for over two years, and we really haven't had any interest in her, and we'd really love to see her get out of the shelter," Hums said.

Alexa is a crowd-favorite during adoption events and whenever folks visit the shelter because of this sweet personality, but still has not received any applications.

"Being a terrier mix, that's definitely a hard sell, and then also she is dog-selective. She doesn't get along with other animals the best so that definitely puts off some people," said Hums.

Rescue workers say because Alexa needs to be the only animal in the home, which is likely the main reason she gets overlooked, but they just know the right family is out there to give Alexa the chance she deserves.

"I think a moderate energy home with lots of people, kids, just someone that can give her all the time and attention that she needs," Hums said.

Alexa would be happiest in a home with a yard to play in, and a lap to lay on at the end of the day is an absolute must. After all, she cannot live without those belly rubs. Rescue workers are just so proud of this girl for being just as sweet and loving as she was two years ago when she came in, despite the fact that the right family hasn't come along just yet.

"She loves to run around the yard, she's always just so spunky and full of energy, despite being here so long."

If you would like to meet Alexa, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.