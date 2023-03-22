Ladies behind the lens at WNEP

As we continue celebrating Women's History Month, WNEP's Stacy Lange introduces us to the first females to pick up a Newswatch 16 camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOOSIC, Pa. — March is Women's History Month, and this year's national theme is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories."

We would be remiss not to celebrate some of the women right here at the News Station who have been telling the stories of northeastern and central Pennsylvania for decades.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange introduces us to the first females to pick up a Newswatch 16 camera.

There's a lot of hidden history in the halls of WNEP.

Gail Smallwood and Maura Campbell carried that history on their shoulders.

Gail was the first female photographer to work at WNEP. Maura was the second. We invited them back to the News Station to tell their story of telling the region's stories.

Gail and Maura got their start when very few women were working behind the camera.

And the cameras were a lot different than they are today. Gathering video and sound meant carrying 70 pounds of equipment, but that wasn't the hardest part of being a woman in news.

"I will say, there were reporters who were not thrilled when I was assigned as their photographer," said Maura Campbell, a WNEP photographer who worked from 1984 to 2001.

Maura was a Newswatch 16 photographer and editor from 1984 until 2001.

Gail got her start at WHP in Harrisburg in the mid-1970s, the first female photographer there, too. She shot WNEP stories for a decade, from 1978 to 1988, traveling to cover presidential elections, even a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland for the News Station.

The pair agree that when a woman is behind the lens, they bring a depth to a story you wouldn't otherwise see.

"Women really have the ability to bring it down to the personal level, how it's going to affect you, the viewer, in your daily life," said Gail.

Both women put down the camera after becoming mothers and say while a lot has improved for women in all workplaces. More can be done for moms.

"If you're eliminating that voice from journalism, I mean, that's practically half the population," added Maura.

Gail and Maura carried a lot on their shoulders during their careers in television news, and they continue to carry a legacy.