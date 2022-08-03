Area nonprofit celebrating International Women's Day with special mission

It's International Women's Day, and a nonprofit in our area is celebrating with a special mission.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the accomplishments of women while also fighting for gender equality.

One organization based in Lackawanna County is asking for your help.

It's all about giving women access to opportunities who may not otherwise have it and giving them the power to succeed professionally.

It's a campaign called "Your Hour, Her Power."

The effort is organized by Dress for Success Lackawanna. A local member of a worldwide organization that provides women with the clothing and professional help needed to re-enter the workforce.

The concept is simple. Donate an hour of your pay, and give a woman access to the programs Dress for Success Lackawanna offers.

Executive Director Mary Ann Iezzi says this fits with the goal behind International Women's Day.

"Women carry a lot of burdens in their life. Even women who are married still carry the majority of the household chores, you know, picking up the children helping with the homework," she said. "So, but you know, it's just the matter that women are being recognized for their achievements."

Dress for Success Lackawanna is also honoring 31 women in northeastern Pennsylvania throughout the month of March.

You can check them out on social media.

The organization is then capping off Women's History Month with an event on April 6 at the Hilton in Scranton, recognizing those 31 women.