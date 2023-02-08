Memorial motorcycle ride for 23-year-old killed on Interstate 81

More than 100 motorcycles from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania came out to pay respects for Alex Petrovich.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "I rode with him a couple times and he was a great kid, said Fredrick Morris of West Scranton. "Very genuine person."

"He's just always positive, always smiling just such a nice kid and it was always a pleasure to ride with him," This is how Chris Hughes and other motorcycle riders remember Alex Petrovich.

The 23 year old died Friday night after police say he lost control of of his motorcycle and slammed into a tractor trailer.

"To see someone so young to lose their life like this it's very tragic," said Hughes. "We usually come together for families and friends who have to go through stuff like this because it means a lot to us to show support in these situations."

More than 100 riders met at the Sheetz parking lot in Dickson city for one last ride for Alex.

Jonathan Combs a close friend and longtime riding partner of Petrovich, says seeing all of the riders come together for his friend has been nothing short of amazing.

"I'm gonna keep it together for him," said Combs. "I love him so much he was like a brother to me and we had such a friendship that we kind of grew through riding and you meet great people through riding you really do and it's just an amazing time overall."

After a moment of silence, bikers from NEPA Riders and other organizations started a 15 minute ride to the Louie Rapoch Funeral Home in Archbald.

When they arrived their engines screamed, because Combs says that's how Petrovich would have wanted it.