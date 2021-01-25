According to Rendever, the company uses its technology to reduce the social isolation of older adults living in senior living communities.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — An Eastern Pennsylvania man met his lifelong goal thanks to virtual reality.

George Hetrick from Berks County fulfilled his lifelong dream to hike the Grand Canyon through the immersive world of virtual reality.

Hetrick loves nature but has physical limitations that made his hiking dream impossible.

Rendever, a virtual reality company, and AARP partnered to provide him a tour of the national park from the comfort of his home.

"Now they put this virtual thing in front of me, and it was achievable without any effort," said Hetrick.