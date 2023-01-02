Hundreds of rare Star Wars figures to be auctioned off in Lancaster County

More than 400 figures, still in the original Kenner factory shipping boxes, will be auctioned off to bidders worldwide by Morphy Auctions on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

DENVER, Pa. — A collection of rare, high-condition "Star Wars" toys is going up for auction in Pennsylvania.

The original owner of the impressive collection, a longtime friend of Morphy's CEO, Tom Tolworthy, had purchased the figures in multiple numbers, one for his kids to play with and the rest to put away.

"Obviously, he had exceptional foresight," said Tolworthy.

On the day of the consignment, staff members with Morphy's expected two or three cartons of the action figures to arrive. Instead, there were approximately a dozen.

"It was like Christmas morning. With each carton that I opened, I was more and more stunned," said Tommy Sage Jr., who heads Morphy's Toys and Trains division.

The carded figures span the lines Kenner produced from 1977 through 1985 from "Star Wars," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi" and "The Power of the Force."

Highlights from the collection include many of the original 12 Back figures, plus 20 Backs and 21 Backs, all in extremely good condition.

"There are multiple examples of carded Boba Fetts with 21B card Backs, which are beautiful; and multiples of double-telescoping Luke Skywalker," said IT Leader and lifelong Star Wars fan Chuck Long.

Double-telescoping refers to a rare variation of Skywalker's lightsaber, according to Long. The variation lightsaber slides out of the right arm and has a small tip that further telescopes from the main part of the lightsaber.

"All of the first 21 figures are there, on Star Wars cards – Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R5-D4, Boba Fett, and many others,” Lang said. “Beyond the volume, the quality is just amazing across all the lines.”

Additional names in the auction lineup include Jawa, Sand People, Hammerhead, Death Star Droid, Death Squad Commander, Walrusman, Greedo, Snaggletooth and many more.