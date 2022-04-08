Vintage Suitcase Home Décor

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Vintage suitcases still have charm and were made with such craftsmanship that they are practically indestructible! We found a woman who takes old suitcases and brings them back to life with a whole new use! Nancylee Fenicchia of Not By A Long Chalk creates chalk home décor utilizing vintage suitcases. She creates seasonal pieces and "evergreen" décor items. Nancylee crafted a double-sided piece that can be used for summer or fall. Not By A Long Chalk's Designs can be found at The Blooming Barn in Hunlock Creek.