HAMLIN, Pa. — If you are looking for a relaxing experience and a fine cup of coffee or tea, the Tea Room and Lounge at SoulWorks Collective in Hamlin is a perfect place for you! They offer a creative assortment of custom drinks curated for your indulgence. This space is perfect for an intimate gathering with family, friends or for a bit of blissful "alone time."
Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski visited the Tea Room and Lounge where owner Finn Malakin prepared and blended two specialty drinks, their Butterfly Sunflower Lemonade and Ginger Berry Hot Tea which contained fresh ginger hibiscus homemade lemon syrup and muddled raspberries.
In addition to the Tea Room and Lounge, the SoulWorks Collective Offers infrared sauna, massage therapy, mental health counseling, acupuncture and skin and body care.