Hand Crafted Drive In Food!

MILTON, Pa. — Hand breaded shrimp, scallops, haddock and chicken are just some of the items found at the Fence Drive In. The Fence has been serving up their famous fish, dine in and drive in, along the Susquehanna since 1975! When Home and Backyard visited, they showed us how they specialty cut and bread their haddock.

In addition to their fish, The Fence has a variety of items on their menu such as their fresh cut fries and popular old fashioned shakes. Generations have enjoyed this laid back casual spot.