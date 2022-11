OLYPHANT, Pa. — This warm and festive hand crafted planter makes such a statement on your porch as your guests arrive for Thanksgiving dinner. It also makes a perfect hostess gift! Jackie Lewandoski stops by The Creative Sisters where Brea and Marisa design, cut, paint, and assemble this lovely fall wooden pumpkin planter that your can fill with mums, pumpkins or gourds. It is perfect for indoors or outdoors.