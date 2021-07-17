PA's Great State Parks

Leonard Harrison State Park and Colton Point State Park

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania is home to some amazing State Parks. Park activities have just been super popular over the past year. Young and old are enjoying the great outdoors. Jackie Lewandoski explores some of PA's park gems. We met up with Bob Edkin, Environmental Specialist, who gives us a private tour and shares fun facts on Leonard Harrison State Park and Colton Point State Park.

Leonard Harrison State Park is a 585-acre Pennsylvania state park in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, It is on the east rim of the Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, which is 800 feet deep and nearly 4,000 feet across here.