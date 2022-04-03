Paul Tours Longwood Gardens

Get inspired for the planting season from Longwood Gardens

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — Take an end of winter - pre-spring tour of Longwood Gardens with Paul Epsom. Longwood Gardens is an extraordinary botanical garden that consists of over 1,077 acres of gardens, woodlands, and meadows in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Pierre du Pont bought Peirce farm and soon began creating what would become Longwood Gardens. He built the gardens piecemeal, beginning with the Flower Garden Walk. His additional gardens drew heavily on Italian and French influence.